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Thomas Henry's avatar
Thomas Henry
8h

Disgusting!! When and how does it stop! Thanks so much Grayzone for your non-stop vigilance!

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Jim Hogue's avatar
Jim Hogue
6h

I interviewed a Syrian after the alleged chemical attack who told me on the air that the story was made up.

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