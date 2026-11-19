The Trump administration is pressing Spain to extradite Fergie Chambers, an American philanthropist and activist who has donated to several charities in Gaza. Chambers has been held in a Spanish prison for over four months as authorities weigh the US government's extradition request and his bid for political asylum. The US accuses him of money laundering with the intent of supporting Hamas, yet it has never indicted him: the case rests on a sealed complaint backed by a single FBI agent’s affidavit.



Stella Schnabel, the partner of Fergie Chambers, joins The Grayzone’s Aaron Maté to discuss this unprecedented persecution and the chilling precedent it threatens for advocates of Palestinian rights.