Grayzone Radio 7: On Kevin McCarthy, the violence in Sinaloa Mexico, new US sanctions, and new Twitter leaks

Summary:

Max Blumenthal speaks with journalist Dan Kovalik about the expansion of the US sanctions regime to include citizens of Western states who dissent against their government, and Washington's role in the war in the streets of Mexico's Sinaloa state ahead of Joe Biden's visit to the country.

The Grayzone's Aaron Mate also joins Blumenthal to discuss the populist rebellion against Kevin McCarthy's bid for House Speaker and new Twitter leaks exposing collusion between the intelligence apparatus and the media to generate public hysteria around Russian meddling.

About:

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver