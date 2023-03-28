Grayzone Radio 18: Rare Conversation

Protests in Israel, Ukraine proxy war update, and discussion of Nordstream bombing

Summary:

Max Blumenthal is interviewed on the Rare Candy podcast. He discusses the protests in Israel, the insanity of US politics, the meatgrinder proxy war in Ukraine and the bombing of the Nordstream pipeline.

About:

Grayzone Radio is a production of The Grayzone, an independent news website dedicated to original investigative journalism and analysis on politics and empire. Washington DC-based independent journalist and author, Max Blumenthal, founded The Grayzone and is your host on Grayzone Radio.

For more info on The Grayzone and their reporting, please go to https://thegrayzone.com

Hosted by Max Blumenthal

Produced and edited by Christopher Weaver