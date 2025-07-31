By Jack Poulson - July 31, 2025

Matthew Murphy, a former Green Beret and president of Sentinel Foundation, has recently praised Hitler on Instagram and claimed to be conducting ‘manhunting’ for an unnamed African prime minister.

His foundation is closely partnered with the notorious Gaza Humanitarian Foundation “aid” operation.

This article was originally published by Jack Poulson at All-Source Intelligence.

“I do exorcisms now, all day, pretty much,” stated Dr. Michael Cocchini, the author of the book “The War Within,” during a gathering of ‘Christian warriors’ at the late country music star Kenny Rogers’s Copperline Ranch in Nashville on December 11. “I kind of gave up medicine; I felt it was the remnant of Babylonian witchcraft,” explained the medical doctor, further stating that “we see people get healed from schizophrenia … a one hour exorcism and they’ll never hear voices again.”

Organized by Stephen Prouse of the Pennsylvania-based “spiritual warfare” ministry The Fourth Watch and its partner Fifth Horseman Ministries, the male-only gathering of primarily U.S. military veterans was promoted on Instagram by the former 5th Special Forces Group soldier and self-described Battle of Conoco Fields participant and CIA detailee Matthew Murphy as “possibly the most shadowbanned group of men.”

Former Navy SEAL Team 5 member Neil Dyer told the group of his time “destroying Christians” in his platoon for not being masculine enough, stating that “I would make them drink and I would tell them ‘You are not man enough to go do the work that we need to do down range. Who do you think you are? Do you think you have a god that’s tough and will make you go kick down doors and canoe faces?” (As documented by investigative journalist Matthew Cole, SEALs refer to the practice of splitting open the skull of a target by firing a bullet at close range as “canoeing.”)

A screenshot from one hour and 51 minutes into the first of two episodes of “My Brother’s Keeper,” a discussion of the need for a more masculine version of Christianity hosted by the “spiritual warfare” ministry The Fourth Watch at Kenny Rogers’s Copperline Ranch on December 11, 2024. Dr. Michael Cocchini, in focus, is advocating for the healing powers of exorcism, with Sentinel Foundation president Matt Murphy out of focus in the bottom right, wearing a Sentinel Foundation hat.

Both Sentinel Foundation — formerly the Child Exploitation Prevention Foundation — and the private military contractor UG Solutions were co-founded in North Carolina by the former 7th Special Forces Group member Jameson Govoni. UG Solutions provides the boots on the ground for a bilateral U.S.-Israeli civil affairs operation in Gaza against Hamas, known as the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which expanded into aid distribution across four sites in the region following UG and its partner, Safe Reach Solutions (SRS), opening a vehicle inspection checkpoint along Gaza’s Netzarim corridor in January.

Safe Reach Solutions is led by former CIA special activities chief Philip F. Reilly and, along with UG Solutions, partnered with Sentinel in March to pass out water bottles and fruits in Gaza.

Despite the gesture from the trio of organizations, the United Nations human rights office reported at least 674 killings of Gazans outside of GHF distribution sites, as of July 13, and reports indicated deaths from the Israeli military lethally shelling Palestinians seeking aid at a GHF site northwest of Rafah on the morning of July 14. Despite the State Department announcing a $30 million payment to retroactively fund GHF’s June operations, the payment has yet to publicly proceed, and members of the U.S. Congress continue to question the support.

(Even though GHF is heavily associated with Christian evangelicals, its private military contractor, UG Solutions, hired a crisis communications firm led by several former Obama and Biden staffers, Seven Letter. The primary spokesperson, Andrew O’Brien, is a former special representative under Secretary of State John Kerry.)

The Sentinel Foundation’s overlap with both the U.S. special operations community and “spiritual warfare” concepts — a centering of an alleged real-world battle between Christians and demons, with the solution frequently being exorcisms — is far from unique. The author of this publication previously reported on the spiritual warfare practices of the retired marine and “high-risk missionary” Victor Marx, whose All Things Possible Ministries was the original home of the special operations-themed counter-trafficking nonprofit Skull Games, led by the evangelical retired Delta Force Lt. Col. Jeff Tiegs. (“I hunt pedophiles, but I also hunt demons,” declared Marx in a 2023 podcast interview.)

The Chicago-based private equity firm McNally Capital has confirmed an “economic interest” in Safe Reach Solutions and to helping form the company in late 2024; McNally further recently became the owner of the company which co-launched Skull Games. The first Skull Games “hunt” in Tampa took place in December 2021 in the office of Echo Analytics Group, whose founder and former Defense Intelligence Agency officer Buddy Jericho subsequently joined the nonprofit’s board, months after the analytics firm was acquired by the intelligence contractor Quiet Professionals, under the leadership of retired Delta Force Sgt. Maj. Andy Wilson. QP was subsequently acquired by McNally Capital earlier this year and has helped support an evacuation mission out of Israel, named Operation Olive Shield.

In the months prior to the November 2024 legal formation of SRS and the GHF, Mr. Govoni and his Sentinel co-founder, former Delta Force intel officer Glenn W. Devitt Jr., stepped down from their leadership roles with the nonprofit, with Mr. Murphy remaining as president. Murphy and Devitt had met through a mutual funder, the evangelical Christian former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow, as part of a mission to extract interpreters from Afghanistan. “I flew down and that’s when I first met the Sentinel guys, Glenn and the whole team. You had one of the guys who founded Delta Force in the room, Senators in there, and then a bunch of Delta operators,” Murphy told the former mixed martial arts fighter Ed Clay during a January 2024 podcast interview.

Murphy was then running his own Tennessee-based counter-trafficking nonprofit, Operation Light Shine (OLS) — much of it while still active duty, according to his own telling and LinkedIn profile — whose INTERCEPT Task Forces faced opposition from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), including in response to Murphy publishing a photo of a bullet on Facebook captioned with the message “The Cure for Pedophilia.” Murphy characterized a TBI officer’s thinking as, “‘[Murphy is] another one of these special operations a-holes that’s going to get us all in trouble and do vigilante stuff.’”

Murphy emphasized his need to publicly separate from Tebow in his interview with Mr. Clay, stating that, “it wasn’t that Tim and I parted ways, so to speak, I just wanted to do things in a way where who I am as a man and what I believe and what I stand for did not negatively drag Tim into something.”

In response to a question from Clay regarding Israel’s mass killings of Gazan civilians — with estimates of more than 28,000 killed women and children — Murphy responded that “These idiots that are speaking out against it, they don’t understand how war works,” adding that, “Palestine is not a real state” and is full of “nomads and unwanted people from Western Asia and other Arab nations that all came together and started saying they are Palestinians, in the old area of Palestine, which is part of Israel.”

“Killing and beheading and raping and treating, you know, Christian and Jewish women as lesser-than and slaves is not just something terrorists think, it’s Islam,” Murphy argued.

“Palestine is a little shit hole with no exports, no oil, nothing,” stated Murphy later in the interview, in the context of apparent foreign funding for the Palestinian resistance. “You have these wealthy companies feeding money, feeding weapons, ammunition, and then feeding hate, and accomplishing half the goals of the Quran, through the poor people who just get radicalized, ‘Mohammed Jihad,’ kind of like Team America.”

Murphy further advertised Sentinel’s extraction of 65 Americans from Gaza with help from U.S. Senators Markwayne Mullin (R-OK) and Lindsey Graham (R-SC), which was first reported by the French outlet Intelligence Online.

Toward the end of the interview, Mr. Murphy told the former MMA fighter that “I’m seeing a lot of similarities between what happened to the Jews in Nazi Germany starting to happen to white people in the Western world.”

During a video interview recorded on the same day as President Trump’s inauguration earlier this year, Murphy predicted that Trump would declassify the existence of aliens — “people that aren’t human” — as well as the “truth about who has been destroying the world.” In a clear allusion to Israel, Murphy added that, “There is a reason that Trump, the first time, did not release the JFK files, on who shot JFK.” “What people don’t really get is, the love of money is the root of all evil,” Murphy further stated, suggesting that listeners look up Ian Carroll, the online influencer behind the website CancelThisClothingCompany.com.

Murphy has also repeatedly publicly posted on Instagram with praise of Adolf Hitler, who led the German Nazi Party through its genocide of roughly six million Jews, including as a “devout Christian and Catholic” who rose to power from “the destruction of the German economy by communist Jews with usury.” “The no debt system Hitler built allowed society and the human mind to prosper,” Murphy posted to Instagram on June 27, adding that, “now just imagine if Trump could do what he said he would do and remove us from the systems of debt and control like the Federal Reserve and IRS. I’m rooting for Trump.”

Founded by former Delta Force intel officer Glenn Devitt in 2017, along with his “work wife” and former 7th Special Forces Group member Jameson Govoni, Sentinel Foundation was a reaction to what Mr. Devitt has described as amateur behavior at Operation Underground Railroad (OUR), the controversial nonprofit behind the 2023 film “Sound of Freedom” which was previously led by former Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agent Tim Ballard. (Devitt and Govoni also founded the boozing-prophylactic company Alcohol Armor, with Devitt stating in a now-deleted promotional video that, as a result of heavy drinking from undercover operations “rescuing children around the world, we had to really pre-emptive strike the hangover.”)

Sentinel Foundation’s most prominent public endorsement has come from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which in 2018 credited Devitt as an investigative consultant, and named Sentinel Foundation as a partner, on an undercover operation to expose foreigners trafficking children from a Rohingya refugee camp. According to Devitt’s public telling, the BBC story was a collaboration with a DARPA dark web program — apparently Memex — which provided information on the “rat line” used for the trafficking to the BBC. (BBC did not respond to a request for comment.)

As recounted in numerous podcast interviews, Mr. Devitt transitioned out of U.S. special operations more than a decade ago as a result of a back injury, receiving computer forensics training from HSI’s Human Exploitation Rescue Operation (HERO) Corps. (Both Mr. Devitt and Mr. Murphy have closely worked with former HSI supervisory special agent Jim Cole.)

Mr. Devitt subsequently formed a business to train government agencies in “cyber enabled operations,” Delitor, Inc., receiving just over $40,000 in contracts spread across DHS, the Navy, and the Justice Department between 2016 and 2018.

Matt Murphy has been quietly setting up his own for-profit special operations contractor, TruNorth, for at least the past three years, including in partnership with the “ethical hacker” Ryan Montgomery, whom Sentinel Foundation recently announced as its new CTO. Murphy stated that his first landmark “manhunting” contract came shortly after he considered filing chapter 11 bankruptcy for TruNorth “this past June.”

“Two days later I get a call that we won the contract for an entire country of an African nation, and now we’ve got a whole team over there. I can’t say the country because of certain things, but we’re doing manhunting and strategic intelligence at the prime minister and MoD [Ministry of Defense] level,” stated Murphy. “It was just like a windfall of contracts after that, all over the Middle East, all over Africa, and now all of South America,” Murphy boasted.

Murphy further noted that he lives in a house in the unnamed African country, within a “secured compound,” alongside a roughly one-year-old lion named Doug, and that one of his neighbors “a couple houses down” lets their own lion run free.

According to Sentinel’s SITREP, Uganda is the only African country the nonprofit has been recently active in, with an operation including “targeting a violent offender involved in family abuse, coordinated with local authorities and partner organizations.”

An image from Sentinel Foundation’s 2025-Q1 “SITREP” for its counter-trafficking operations in Uganda.

Appendix

Matt Murphy’s July 23, 2025 Instagram post, as last edited on July 25, contained a video of Rabbi Yaron Reuven of Be’Ezrat HaShem criticizing the Jewish people for high-interest loans in Germany, captioned with the text “Jewish Rabbi says Hitler was right and that Jews destroyed the Germany economy with high interest loans; They just don’t want you to know.” Alongside the video was the following detailed statement from Mr. Murphy’s account:

History repeats itself when you don’t know it. No surprise they erased and changed history. Hitler rose to power in Germany from the German people’s collective resistance to the global sanctions levied on Germany post WWI and the destruction of the German economy by communist Jews with usury. These Jews were part of the group who started the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia that murdered 30-60 million Christian’s and sent Russia into communist control for decades to come. The communist Jews came to Germany and tried the same playbook there that they used to overthrow Russia and the Germans weren’t having it. Hitler, a devout Christian and Catholic (listen to his speeches translated by AI on Rumble and learn the truth for yourself) rose to power. Hitler then created the most powerful economy and nation state banking system the world had ever seen, he then became Time magazines “man of the year” pre WWII for doing so. Hitler is also the reason the initial batch of Jewish settlers could move to Palestine and later create Israel, about 60,000, some say millions, of Jews had their travel and expenses covered to move to Palestine in 1933 by Hitler and Germany in the Haavara Agreement also known as the transfer agreement. The more you know

A further posting from Mr. Murphy on Sunday, captioned with a quote attributed to Rabbi David Touitou that, “The Jewish Messiah will only appear once Europe and Christianity is totally destroyed. So I ask you, is it good news that Islam invades Europe? It is excellent news! Islam is the broom of Israel,” stated:

The goal of the Zionist state of Israel is to rebuild the 3rd Temple and usher in the Jewish messiah as the ruler of the world. In doing so “Israel will create a one world government, one world standing army and one world religion” – David Ben-Gurion, atheist and the first PM of Israel. Not a surprise with the recent talks about globalization and the new world order, even by some former presidents. In some texts found in the Babylonian Talmud, Christian’s must be killed or enslaved under Jewish rule. 1. Lineage of the Jewish Messiah

The Messiah must meet specific genealogical criteria:

• Descendant of King David: He must come from the royal Davidic line through Solomon

• Tribe of Judah: His ancestry must trace back to the tribe of Judah

• Male Lineage: Orthodox tradition holds that the Messiah’s lineage is patrilineal, meaning it must be through his father

• Direct Lineage: He must be a direct male descendant of King David and King Solomon 2. Qualities of the Jewish Messiah, the Talmud and other rabbinic sources describe the Messiah as:

• Human, not divine: A mortal man, not a supernatural being

• Torah Scholar: Deeply knowledgeable in both written and oral Torah

• Charismatic Leader: Inspires others through righteousness and humility

• Observant Jew: Fully committed to Jewish law and commandments

• Military Leader: Will defend Israel and win battles if necessary

• Judge and King: Will make fair decisions and rule with justice

• Builder of the Third Temple: Will oversee its reconstruction in Jerusalem

• Gatherer of Exiles: Will bring Jews back to Israel from all corners of the earth

• Peacemaker: Will usher in an era of global peace and spirituality 3. Timing of the Messiah’s Arrival, Jewish tradition avoids setting exact dates, but the clues:

• Before Hebrew Year 6000: The Talmud suggests the Messiah will arrive before this year (we’re currently in 5785)

• When Most Needed or Deserved:• In a generation that is either totally righteous or totally guilty

• If Israel observes two Sabbaths in a row properly

• Signs of the Times:• Widespread moral decline and societal confusion

• Global conflict and spiritual yearning

• Return of Jews to Israel

Another recent post to Mr. Murphy’s Instagram account, on June 27, stated: