By Max Blumenthal
When Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud ally and Defense Minister Israel Katz instantly blamed “jihadist terror” for the FlyDubai incident, in which Israeli passengers on a flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv supposedly stormed the cockpit to prevent the flight from crashing, they drowned out an initial assessment by IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and his top commanders that ruled out hijacking as the motive behind the altercation.
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The following day, Saudi and Emirati state media were still avoiding reference to the incident as a terror attack. They seemed to be awaiting the outcome of the Saudi interrogation of the co-pilot who allegedly stabbed the pilot, and the investigation of his motives.
President Donald Trump was entertaining doubts of his own, describing the stabber as "perhaps a terrorist or a wack job." After recounting Netanyahu’s narrative of the event, Trump remarked, "This is the story that I heard. I don't know if it's true.”
Netanyahu is determined to consolidate the story he spun out moments after the in-air melee was first reported. And he's merging it with the theatrical message he delivered the day before, when he stood before an F-35 and warned of imminent attacks from Israel's enemies.
But as one of his rivals, Yair Lapid, pointed out, Netanyahu said nothing in that warning about hijackings or any potential aerial "terror."
The FlyDubai incident materialized as Netanyahu weathered a barrage of bad press about his negligence on October 7, 2023. In the midst of his most consequential and likely final campaign for re-election, he is essentially taking credit for an Entebbe sequel, stopping the terrorist in the cockpit, and preventing a 9/11-style attack on Tel Aviv's Azrieli Center.
The timing of the whole event was unbelievably fortuitous for Israel’s embattled PM. Which might be why so few outside his circle of sycophants believe his version of it.
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I can report that from what I am seeing on Facebook, no one, or next to no one, believes the story. Fatal flaws listed include:
The plan plummeted falling 13, 000 feet yet the air masks didn't decend, and there were NO injuries.
The blood on one fellows face moves from one side to the other
When they realize they are being filmed, they switch to english.
There is a failsafe on planes now, if highjacked they immediately are taken over by ground crews, no way the second "pilot" could have taken control. (there may be issues with this, just including it as it is frequently mentioned and supported).
There are other observations, but you get the picture.
I am a subscriber and great fan of Max's investigatory journalism. But I am growing impatient with the blindness Max practices with respect to decisive events like 9/11 and 10/7. In this very same article in which Max readily calls the FlyDubai incident "unbelievably fortuitous for Israel’s embattled PM," he refers to 10/7 as a matter of Netanyahu's "negligence." Truthtellers like Max are lagging way behind the growing awareness that 9/11 and 10/7 were inside jobs. Even the NY Times and The Atlantic are now managing to reveal that Netanyahu had plenty of notice of the impending attack of 10/7 and did nothing about it. A little bit of research uncovers proof that there were (Israeli) Stand-Down orders in effect on the morning of 10/7 such that the breaches of the Gaza border wall went unimpeded. I understand why truthtellers like Max, Glen Greenwald, Amy Goodman, Chris Hedges, Medea Benjamin, Judge Napolitano, Matthew Hoh, Norman Soloman have in the past avoided a critical examination of the absurd official accounts of 9/11 and 10/7 so as not to jeopardize credibility and arguably safety. But that is outdated and now indefensible. The ongoing Global War on Terror (Iran the latest target) relies upon the official accounts of 9/11 and 10/7 and now must be unmasked by our truthtellers.