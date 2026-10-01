The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
Oct 1Edited

I can report that from what I am seeing on Facebook, no one, or next to no one, believes the story. Fatal flaws listed include:

The plan plummeted falling 13, 000 feet yet the air masks didn't decend, and there were NO injuries.

The blood on one fellows face moves from one side to the other

When they realize they are being filmed, they switch to english.

There is a failsafe on planes now, if highjacked they immediately are taken over by ground crews, no way the second "pilot" could have taken control. (there may be issues with this, just including it as it is frequently mentioned and supported).

There are other observations, but you get the picture.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Barry Kissin's avatar
Barry Kissin
Oct 1

I am a subscriber and great fan of Max's investigatory journalism. But I am growing impatient with the blindness Max practices with respect to decisive events like 9/11 and 10/7. In this very same article in which Max readily calls the FlyDubai incident "unbelievably fortuitous for Israel’s embattled PM," he refers to 10/7 as a matter of Netanyahu's "negligence." Truthtellers like Max are lagging way behind the growing awareness that 9/11 and 10/7 were inside jobs. Even the NY Times and The Atlantic are now managing to reveal that Netanyahu had plenty of notice of the impending attack of 10/7 and did nothing about it. A little bit of research uncovers proof that there were (Israeli) Stand-Down orders in effect on the morning of 10/7 such that the breaches of the Gaza border wall went unimpeded. I understand why truthtellers like Max, Glen Greenwald, Amy Goodman, Chris Hedges, Medea Benjamin, Judge Napolitano, Matthew Hoh, Norman Soloman have in the past avoided a critical examination of the absurd official accounts of 9/11 and 10/7 so as not to jeopardize credibility and arguably safety. But that is outdated and now indefensible. The ongoing Global War on Terror (Iran the latest target) relies upon the official accounts of 9/11 and 10/7 and now must be unmasked by our truthtellers.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture