The Grayzone's Wyatt Reed reports from the B1 bridge in Karaj, Iran and surveys the damage following a massive US assault that destroyed one of the country's most significant infrastructure projects as President Donald Trump vowed to bomb it "back to the Stone Age."
As the first American journalist to report from the scene of the war crime, Wyatt blows a massive hole in the US justification for the attack, demonstrating the impossibility of the bridge's use for military transportation. He also details the horrifying human toll, as the bombing occurred on Iran's Nature Day, with many families picnicking nearby.
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First American to report from Iran's B1 bridge bombed by US
Wyatt Reed was the first US journalist to visit the massive Iranian infrastructure project destroyed by US attacks
May 06, 2026
The Grayzone's Wyatt Reed reports from the B1 bridge in Karaj, Iran and surveys the damage following a massive US assault that destroyed one of the country's most significant infrastructure projects as President Donald Trump vowed to bomb it "back to the Stone Age."
Max Blumenthal
Max Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives.
https://thegrayzone.com
https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal
https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthalMax Blumenthal challenges legacy media narratives. https://thegrayzone.com https://rokfin.com/MaxBlumenthal https://twitter.com/MaxBlumenthal
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