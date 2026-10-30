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Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
2d

The world has changed. Everyone now supports the Palestinians and oppose the genocide. Israel is going to disappear.

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David Goldberg's avatar
David Goldberg
2d

HUAC won't die until the whole US government does. Thanks as always Wyatt and the GZ...

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