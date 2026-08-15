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nancy knox-bierman's avatar
nancy knox-bierman
2hEdited

I keep thinking "this has to stop". Sadly, I have been thinking that since I found out about the Nakba, 30 years ago.

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forceOfHabit's avatar
forceOfHabit
2h

Even if a person doesn't give a sh*t about the genocide in Gaza, can't they see how this weaponization of "justice" could be used against them personally, or against any of us? That fact alone should have the public screaming. Sadly, the majority remain blissfully unaware...

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