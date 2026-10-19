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SJ Pratt's avatar
SJ Pratt
7d

This subpoena has got it all backwards. Elbit Systems should be on trial for its complicity in the Gaza Genocide.

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Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
7d

Thank you. The world stands with Palestinians and against the US and Israel racism and murder. Both Israel and the US are in decline. That's a good thing.

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