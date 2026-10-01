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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
Oct 1

The UK is an authoritarian country, manipulating the courts to suit its geopolitical purposes. This is what can be expected from it indefinitely. Unless the people put a stop to it by whatever means necessary, that is.

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Stephen Walker's avatar
Stephen Walker
Oct 1

The powerpoint slide is missing one word: “unlawful behaviour that has… a significant negative impact on UK genocide businesses.” These Nazi cops are in breach of UK law which requires them to prevent genocide.

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