Ex-DEA official and CIA veteran busted in drug trafficking scheme
By Max Blumenthal
A top ex-DEA official and veteran CIA asset were busted in a $12 million scheme to launder cash and procure drones for Mexico’s Jalisco New Generation cartel.
Max Blumenthal visits a Northern Virginia home raided by federal agents and wonders who America’s drug warriors are really working for.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Max pulls no punches. The reason that Washington DC dislikes him is that he is an effective critic of the US government. Thank you, Max.
As you contemplate celebrating your hollowdays, please also contemplate the current atrocities and fascism executed in your name. Missions like these occurred, and still occur, on a daily basis around the globe. As you watch others struggle, or you struggle to eat or pay for food, clothing, shelter, children, health, taxes, leisure, et al… be aware that each single covert mission, like these, performed by Rangers, SEALS, Green Berets, Scouts, MEF, etc… costs from $1,000,000 minimum to several million; and on average since WW2 these missions occur at an average of 30 per month worldwide; and that many of them are part of on-going Operations costing billions in revolving credit; leading to a debt of $39,000,000,000,000+, incurred by the poor for the rich and predation. Wouldn’t Jesus be proud?
https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-thanksgiving-and-christmas-3