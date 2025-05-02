The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
martin's avatar
martin
3h

quite often i speculate that the only way some people can continue publishing and adhering to utter bs, is that they must be pedo's under blackmail.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture