In an interview with The Grayzone's Oscar Leon, former Bolivian President Evo Morales explains why he believes US agents and members of the Bolivian government led by his former Minister of Finance, Luis Arce, were behind the recent attempt to assassinate him, and why they want to silence him and crush the grassroots social movements he represents.



Morales also addresses the challenges of confronting North American imperialism and advancing the integration of the South American continent.



