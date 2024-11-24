After an attempt on his life, former President Evo Morales, who leads the polls for the upcoming presidential elections, accuses the Bolivian State and the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) of orchestrating the paramilitary operation. Due to popular intervention and surveillance footage, enough evidence has been produced to sustain such accusations. Morales blames the business and geopolitical interest around Lithium, for what he calls a grab for power by former partner and now rival, Bolivian President Luis Arce. A full […]

