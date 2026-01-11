The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
8h

Thanks for this report.

Politics is a nasty business. Add geopolitics into the mix and the nastiness expands. Add the EU into the mix and you get reporting like we read in this article. I'm no fan of this guy. But from my perspective he's the PM of Hungary and I wish he and the country he leads well. I suspect he leans toward a multi polar world rather than dictates from the EU under USA hegemony unipolarity rule. Tgat a firection i favor The nations of the world are in very uncertain times. Plenty to write about for TGZ staff. For you historians out there: is this current world of nations flux "normal" or are we breaking new ground. Moving toward nationhood anarchy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
JennyStokes's avatar
JennyStokes
2h

This is how the EU works.........underhandedly. I hope it crashes.

From France.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture