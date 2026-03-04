The Grayzone

The elephant in the conversation is oil. Religion is just another human construct used to terrorize/subjugate the masses or inflame them to fight wars they are told are about "god" but never actually are. Israel is our proxy and now we are theirs.

Yes, the U.S. has plenty of oil for its own needs. It doesn't seek self-sufficiency though. It seeks empire. It seeks to control the global FLOW of oil (and LNG) and thus to enrich the global corporations (all of them including oil-dependent Big Ag) that use "protecting Israel" as an excuse to get US taxpayers to foot the bill for the military bases and wars and coups whose only real purpose is to protect and grow U.S. corporate power. Ukraine was used in the same way. It is our proxy. And like the Islamic nations now at war, Russian/Ukrainian slavs have much in common—and THIS is what must be addressed, by inventing and fomenting differences among them that can be used to get then to fight our wars.

The sooner we see this clearly, despite the efforts of the corporate-sponsored media to prevent us from seeing it, the sooner the American people can rise up against its ruling class. We-the-people are the world's only check on our elites' country's rapacious ways.

The BRICS nations led by Russia and China can only do some much to counter the out-of-control U.S. war machine. Job one is to protect themselves by building defensive weapons and trading among themselves and reducing the power of the USD by setting up alternative currencies and their own version of Swift.

Taking us on in a military confrontation would end in humanity's extinction. They know that too. And they know that our leaders DON'T know that because they are like children obsessed with their video games.

'At the time, her father argued that Epstein was “not in any way a typical sex offender.” That one qualifies for The Ironic Understatement of the Year Award.

