The tradcon replies to professional Twitter/X poster Ashley St. Clair’s Valentine’s Day announcement that she’s having Elon Musk’s latest baby are a masterpiece of moral hypocrisy. Witness the gushing celebration of a family values mongering ultra-Zionist propagandist for having a kid out of wedlock with the transhumanist lothario growing a litter of no less than 13 babies, all conceived through contact-free IVF, while denying reports that he offered his sperm to RFK's running mate and random couples at Silicon Valley parties. “This child has incredible genetics,” effused Matt Gaetz, who now hosts a NewsMax show after a bizarre sexual blackmail scandal torpedoed his Attorney General nomination.

Just imagine the nuclear meltdown that would have ensued among the MAGA commentariat if AOC or Ilhan Omar announced they'd busted out the bastard love child of Alex Soros. St. Clair has also accused the media of "doxxing a baby" for supposedly planning to report that the leader of America's new plutocratic shadow government secretly fathered the child of a top influencer whom he algorithmically boosted – a former cam girl he literally created as a top poster on the burgeoning "everything" app he owns.

The NY Post has subsequently revealed that after supposedly being alerted to Elon’s existence by her “gay best friend,” St. Clair was “flown out” to meet the government-sponsored billionaire by her employer, the self-proclaimed “genetically Jewish” Christian conservative publisher of the Babylon Bee, Seth Dillon. Musk had removed a Twitter ban on Babylon Bee eight months prior, but was he also funding the right-wing satire rag?

St. Clair subsequently received a luxury apartment in New York’s Financial District and a security detail as a reward for bearing Elon’s latest baby – but “no romance,” reported the Post. “The young mother was allegedly forced to spend her pregnancy alone.”

Nothing about this reporting fits the definition of “doxxing a baby.” In fact, the story is one of the more revealing scandals of the year, vividly illustrating how the scolding influencers of the MAGA commentariat uphold a different set of rules for themselves, enabling and defending all the decadent behaviors they sneer at when divorced Park Slope co-op moms do it, while openly agonizing over the "demographic threat" of Palestinian natalism within wedlock.

More crucially, it demonstrates how power in Washington is now shaped by the “incredible genetics” of the technofeudalist deadbeat dad who happens to be Trump's most generous donor. Because if any one member of the Christianist tradcon pantheon held Elon or his “mama bear” to the same moral standards they impose on their usual, more déclassé targets, they would be demonized, demonetized, and digitally disappeared. We are all hostages in his semen supremacist regime.