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Sean Griobhtha's avatar
Sean Griobhtha
11h

Alas we’ve seen it all before

Knights in armour, days a yore

The same malfeasin' the same ol' crimes

We haven’t changed since ancient times

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-white-phosphorus

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