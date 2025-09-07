The Grayzone

🔴 Drugboat diplomacy - The Grayzone live

Sep 07, 2025
With the US military assembling a naval strike force off the coast of Venezuela, and the Trump administration leveling dubious charges of "narco-terror" at Caracus, The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal interviews journalist Diego Sequera of Venezuela's Mision Verdad. We also will speak Oscar Leon of The Grayzone about Ecuador, the real base of narco-trafficking in the region, a country ruled by Trump loyalist and Miami-born billionaire Daniel Noboa, whose family stands accused of directing the drug trade under cover its international produce business.

