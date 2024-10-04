Dr. Foad Izadi: Understanding Iran's overdue retaliation

Understanding Iran's overdue retaliation, w/Dr. Foad Izadi

The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal interviews Dr. Foad Izadi, a professor of American Studies at the University of Tehran, on Iran's retaliation against Israel for its assassinations of key allies including Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, and addresses widespread criticism that the response came too late. Izadi charts the next step in the confrontation, as Israel vows to escalate with US assistance.

