By Max Blumenthal

To understand Israel's malign infiltration of American society, look no further than US Attorney Sigal Chattah.

The Israeli-born Chattah was handling the case of Tom Alexandrovich, an Israeli cyber spy who was arrested in Las Vegas as part of a multi-agency operation targeting child sex predators. Since Alexandrovich fled the US, she has kicked the case down to local Clark County prosecutors who, as Ali Abunimah noted, are much less likely to succeed in securing his extradition.

Alexandrovich worked in the office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cyber Directorate, and helped create Israel’s national anti-hacking program, known as “Cyber Dome.” Though his name had been kept under wraps until his arrest in Las Vegas, Alexandrovich reportedly received the Israel Defense Prize for innovations which his country’s Defense Ministry credited with enabling the assassination of Hezbollah General Secretary Hassan Nasrallah.

Alexandrovich was allowed to immediately abscond from the US despite being a flight risk, and while the State Department is claiming it played no role, Chattah's office is now on the hook.

For her part, Chattah was named “acting US Attorney” this August by Trump to avoid a potentially embarrassing confirmation process that would have exposed her lack of credentials. When she ran for Nevada Attorney General, she released a campaign ad that began by touting her Israeli citizenship. It began, “I’m Sigal Chattah, an Israeli-born lawyer running to be America’s number one conservative attorney general.”

Like many of her countrymen, Chattah is a fanatically racist Zionist. She once said of her Black opponent in the Attorney General race, "This guy should be hanging from a fucking crane. He’s like the leader of Hamas." Forced onto the defensive when her comments leaked to the press, she offered the following excuse: “That is my culture.”

Now, Chattah will have to explain why she is not interested in prosecuting her fellow Israeli Alexandrovich, and how he was able to flee back home to the sex predator paradise of Tel Aviv, which rarely extradites Jews back to the US, and where 75% of sex offenders are freed before finishing their sentences.

There are also questions to ask about potential involvement by Miriam Adelson, the Israeli mega-donor who has pumped hundreds of millions into Trump's campaigns, donated heavily to Netanyahu, and who owns the Las Vegas Sands and exerts heavy influence on local Nevada politics.