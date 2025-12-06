The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

🔴 Dept of War Crimes - The Grayzone live

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Dec 06, 2025

The Grayzone is joined by Wyatt Reed to cover the contested Honduran election, then Kit Klarenberg joins to discuss his blockbuster report on the British DSMA censorship regime, and Judge Andrew Napolitano closes out with his critique of Pete Hegseth’s policy of attacking civilians accused of trafficking drugs in the Caribbean.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture