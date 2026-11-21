The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal joins Judge Andrew Napolitano’s Judging Freedom to explain how the Democrats could use their leverage even before assuming a massive congressional majority to end the Iran war, but they refuse to do so. He then addresses Israeli efforts to push the US back into war in Iran by feeding US intelligence and corporate media with obvious hoaxes about Iranian dirty bomb plots in Washington DC. Max also discusses the humiliating spectacle of Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez hosting US “Secretary of War” Pete Hegseth, who boasted in Caracas of presiding over the operation to kidnap Venezuela’s actual president, Nicolas Maduro.