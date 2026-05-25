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Copeland Morris's avatar
Copeland Morris
9h

Max this is one of most depressing stories I’ve ever read concerning the dissection of a sovereign nation by a bunch of economic hit men, thugs and scoundrels.

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Dustin Roberts's avatar
Dustin Roberts
9h

After reading this you can only come to one reasonable conclusion. Both Claver-Carone and Bedoya ought to be covered with candle wax and placed in the naughty box.

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