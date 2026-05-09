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Roger Langille's avatar
Roger Langille
1h

This is f****** b******* that's the f****** doings of the lunatics nato is a defensive alliance they should shut the f*** up

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Peter Giaschi's avatar
Peter Giaschi
1h

Just a thought: my research for my Masters examined the birth - and the clear policy of " sharing British values" which accompanied the British Council as it spread like a fungus from the 1930s onward .

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