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Lorimer Moffat's avatar
Lorimer Moffat
41m

Brilliant news! And another thread is pulled…

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Dan Fournier's avatar
Dan Fournier
34m

Great first step Max. And thank goodness that your case is in the district Court for the Eastern District of Virginia. For, if it were in the District Court for the District of Columbia, you would not receive a fair trial there since that jurisdiction follows a different set of laws that are totally unrelated/disconnected to/from the U.S. Constitution.

Best of luck going forward.

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