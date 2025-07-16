The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Brodie's avatar
James Brodie
8h

Thank you for your courage, Max, in confronting these despicable creatures that infest our

government. You are the real "Hebrew Hammer" and you never fail to impress me with your intergrity...

Best to you and your family.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Rannahs's avatar
Rannahs
7h

Great courage, keep at it Max!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture