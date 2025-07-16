Confronting the biggest genocide cheerleader in Congress
Watch Max Blumenthal's confrontation with Republican Rep. Randy Fine, the self-proclaimed "Hebrew Hammer" who revels in violence against civilians in Gaza.
Thank you for your courage, Max, in confronting these despicable creatures that infest our
government. You are the real "Hebrew Hammer" and you never fail to impress me with your intergrity...
Best to you and your family.
Great courage, keep at it Max!