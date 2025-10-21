Coming soon at The Grayzone - Uncaptured: Jews in the Islamic Republic

Join Max Blumenthal on a trip throughout Iran as he meets members of the second largest Jewish community in the region. In this collaboration with acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Maria Mavati, Blumenthal takes a look at the lives and rich history of Jews inside the Islamic Republic that many might find surprising, and which provides a stunning rebuke to Zionist portrayals of post-revolutionary Iran.

"I had read and heard so much about them," Blumenthal reflected. "Some of it might have been true, but much of it felt like propaganda. So I wanted to see for myself – to meet Iran's Jews where they lived, in their congregations, and communities. What I found was an authentic brand of Judaism in practice, one representing thousands of years of tradition, and which today remains uncaptured by the militaristic force of Zionism."