The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
48

Coming soon at The Grayzone - Uncaptured: Jews in the Islamic Republic

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
Oct 21, 2025
2
48
Share
Transcript

Join Max Blumenthal on a trip throughout Iran as he meets members of the second largest Jewish community in the region. In this collaboration with acclaimed Iranian filmmaker Maria Mavati, Blumenthal takes a look at the lives and rich history of Jews inside the Islamic Republic that many might find surprising, and which provides a stunning rebuke to Zionist portrayals of post-revolutionary Iran.

"I had read and heard so much about them," Blumenthal reflected. "Some of it might have been true, but much of it felt like propaganda. So I wanted to see for myself – to meet Iran's Jews where they lived, in their congregations, and communities. What I found was an authentic brand of Judaism in practice, one representing thousands of years of tradition, and which today remains uncaptured by the militaristic force of Zionism."

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture