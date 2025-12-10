CIA-cartel collaboration exposed by Max Blumenthal

In a lengthy discussion with former US congressman and Trump ally Matt Gaetz, The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal details several instances of US government’s covert cooperation with drug cartels and jihadists, from the CIA’s creation of Venezuela’s so-called “Cartel of the Suns” to the Obama-era “Fast and Furious” program that aided Mexico’s Sinaloa Cartel, …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Grayzone to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.