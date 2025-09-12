The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
bigfatpop's avatar
bigfatpop
3h

Anyone who believes *anything* our government says about this murder is a fucking retard. This was a blatant message-murder sent by pissrael: "We will murder any turncoats on any soil we see fit."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
philistinie's avatar
philistinie
3h

ALL EFFORTS SHOULD BE MADE SO TYLER ROBINSON DOES NOT COMMITT SUICIDE IN PRISON1

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture