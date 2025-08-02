The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
MakerOfNoise's avatar
MakerOfNoise
11h

Great reporting! 👍

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Peter Giaschi's avatar
Peter Giaschi
11h

Hey, we might be governed by filthy liars with the blood of kids all over them, but we made The Grayzone!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture