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Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
Oct 9

Please make sure Jacob Rees Mog gets a copy of this. He thinks the Skripal story is a reason we should send our young people to fight Russia.

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Reginald Duquesnoy's avatar
Reginald Duquesnoy
Oct 9

Stellar journalistic work...we are all in the gutter, but some of us are looking at the stars...and not confounding the spangled ones with the Big Red ..twinkle, twinkle, Kit...

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