Brianha Joy Gray joins Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate of The Grayzone to discuss the news that the Uncommitted National Movement which had pledged to push the Kamala campaign for a ceasefire in Gaza was quietly on the take from a major Democratic PAC.



||| The Grayzone |||



Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com



Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone



Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews

Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone

Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone



#TheGrayzone

...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G4cILcd3G94