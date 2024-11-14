The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Wyatt Reed break down one of the most cynical instances of disinformation this year, explaining how Israeli football hooligans were given free reign to rampage through Amsterdam, attacking the Dutch police and citizens, and bellowing genocidal chants, before being portrayed by Western leaders as innocent pogrom victims when locals fought back.



