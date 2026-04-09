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Bogus Iran ceasefire discredits US leadership

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The Grayzone
Apr 09, 2026

Max Blumenthal argues the U.S.-Iran “ceasefire” was a sham, greenlighted by the Trump administration while Israel sabotaged it by massacring civilians in Lebanon and dragging Washington deeper into war. He says Trump is being played by Netanyahu, the White House is lying about Lebanon, and Iran has actually emerged stronger through Hormuz leverage, diplomatic openings, and strategic endurance. The punchline: Washington looks weak, Israel calls the shots, and the empire keeps exposing itself.

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