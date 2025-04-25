The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frances Lynch's avatar
Frances Lynch
5h

Well that's appalling, particularly the news of his visit with Trump.

If you can provide a list of products that this despicible host's companies distributes/sells I will be more than happy not to buy them.

I wish the large number of Jews that oppose this genocide had far greater visibility and their voices heard. Any chance you could interview some of the leaders of such groups?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Azra Dale's avatar
Azra Dale
4h

Thank you Max for continuing to inform us about what is going on across the pond and elsewhere during these turbulent times.

In your introduction you said, "Ben Gvir is set to appear on April 25 at the home." However, the blue invitation you shared states that the event is this Sunday, April 27th.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture