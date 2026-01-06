The Grayzone

If what you write here is even half true, Trump has been sucked in again by Rubio and his supporters for their own benefits and if Maduro is convicted we'll see Rubio as the next Rep candidate for presidente' in 2028. Have never liked this politician who talks out of both sides of his mouth.

You know something's rotten in Denmark when the Judge they appoint is 92 years old, and the guy responsible for burying the 9/11 cases.

From The Cradle:

“The judge in Maduro’s case is Alvin Kenneth Hellerstein, a senior US district judge in the Southern District of New York. He was appointed in 1998 by President Bill Clinton and has been involved in several high-profile national security cases.

In 2001, Judge Hellerstein was assigned to oversee a large cluster of complex federal cases arising from the 11 September terror attacks.

After the attacks, many of the victims’ family members decided to pursue lawsuits in federal court, bypassing a dedicated compensation fund, to ensure that information about how the terror attacks were allowed to take place would be made public.

“The families had amassed a trove of internal documents and depositions. But none of the material was ever aired before a jury.

Each of the 96 victims’ cases filed in Federal District Court in Manhattan was settled confidentially under the direction of Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein, who oversaw all the cases,” the New York Times reported in 2016. According to the NYT, “One family accused him of trying to squelch a trial so that the truth about the attacks would never be made public.”

Hellerstein acknowledged that by not holding a trial, there was a “loss of information” to the public”.

https://thecradle.co/articles/I-am-president-of-Venezuela-I-am-a-prisoner-of-war-Maduro-pleads-not-guilty-in-US-court

