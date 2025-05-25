The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jazzme's avatar
Jazzme
18h

So Pussy Riot sounds like a group of folks that aren't happy with the Putin style of authoritative governing and perform theatre and art and protests championing their cause. Sounds like they are expressing their right to

Change the current system in Rusdia to a more democratic one even though many other folks would call PRs acts nefarious.

Is that an accurate assisment??

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 The Grayzone
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture