Sean Griobhtha
12h

“The background: 1951, Iran democratically elects Mohammad Mossadegh, a long-standing beloved leader to Prime Minister. He has social care for his people in mind, and he sees the theft of resources, especially oil, and plans to do the unthinkable in Western eyes, declare that Iran’s resources belong to Iran to develop and sell. This is a ‘horrendous’ idea, especially for the thieving British empire. MI6 colludes with the CIA and Sunni militants to topple Mossadegh — and Democracy. One of the most brutal dictators of modern times, installed by the US (led by Zionist Harry Truman) and the UK, the Shah dressed as a shiny puppet enjoying torture and killing (who eagerly read weapons manuals like you read novels).

“19 August 1953, ‘the US (led by Zionist Harry Truman) and Britain carried out a brutal coup that deposed Mohammad Mossadegh, the popular Prime Minister of Iran, beloved for his progressive and pro-worker reforms, because he sought to restore national control over the country’s oil reserves.’”

https://griobhtha1.substack.com/p/x-rubicon-eagle-claw

