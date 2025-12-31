By Max Blumenthal

In its bid to continue the genocide in Gaza, Israel has banned 37 international aid organizations from entering the decimated, militarily occupied coastal enclave. This leaves only five humanitarian groups still able to operate inside Gaza.

At the same time, one of the US mercenary firms responsible for securing the notorious Gaza Humanitarian Foundation sites which were present during the worst periods of famine in Gaza, when at least 3000 Palestinian civilians were gunned down while seeking aid, has posted an ad soliciting former special forces soldiers for offensive operations.

UG Solutions, the scandal-stained private mercenary firm, announced this December that it was hiring an “experienced Targeter to support intelligence-driven operations through the identification, development, validation, and maintenance of operational targets.” The targeter will be expected to “Develop, validate, and maintain operational target packages in accordance with approved targeting processes.”

Anthony Aguilar, the retired United States Army Lt. Col and former Green Beret who blew the whistle on UG Solutions’ human rights abuses in Gaza, told me he believes that Israel’s ban on the 37 international aid organizations signals the return of UG Solutions as part of a restructured version of the Israeli-controlled Gaza Humanitarian Foundation scheme.

While it’s unclear where the UG Solutions targeter position will be deployed, if they are being hired for upcoming operations in Gaza, Aguilar says “this shows that the US, though paramilitary contractors, is now going to either directly target, or feed target data to the IDF.”

To set the stage for its blanket ban on international aid organizations, Israel's intel-tied Ministry of Diaspora Affairs has demanded that all staffers of aid NGOs prove they do not support calls to boycott Israel, that they do not support armed struggle or oppose Israel's existence as an exclusivist Jewish state, and that they do not "actively advance delegitimization activities against the State of Israel."



Aid staffers must also demonstrate that they have never questioned the established history of the Holocaust or challenged official Israeli narratives about October 7 – including, presumably, that Palestinians committed "mass rape" or beheaded babies.



Israel has also demanded that Doctors Without Borders provide COGAT occupation administrators with the personal data of its staff and donors, an unprecedented move by a belligerent in a conflict which few, if any, aid groups could ever honor.



It seems obvious that the Israeli government is using the absurdly onerous new registration standards as cover to ban virtually every credible international aid organization from entering Gaza. In doing so, the apartheid entity seemingly seeks to deprive Palestinians living inside the yellow occupation line of sustenance, forcing them to leave Gaza, or to move into one of the high-tech, concentration camp-like "smart cities" mapped out in the dystopian new "Project Sunrise" proposal marketed by Trump cronies Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

And it is there that they would be “secured” by a mercenary outfit like UG Solutions – and targeted if they dared to resist.



Below is a list of all the aid orgs banned by Israel from operating in Gaza:



1. Accion contra el Hambre - Action Against Hunger

2. Action Aid

3. Alianza por la Solidaridad

4. Artsen zonder Grenzen (Medecins Sans Frontieres Nederland)

5. Campaign for the Children of Palestine (CCP Japan)

6. CARE

7. DanChurchAid

8. Danish Refugee Council

9. Handicap International - Humanity and Inclusion

10. Japan International Volunteer center

11. Medecins Du Monde (FRANCE)

12. Medecins du Monde Switzerland

13. Medecins Sans Frontières Belgium

14. Medecins Sans Frontieres France

15. Medicos del Mundo (Spain)

16. Mercy Corps

17. MSF Spain - Doctors Without Borders Spain

18. NORWEGIAN REFUGEE COUNCIL

19. Oxfam Novib

20. Premiere Urgence Internationale

21. Terre des hommes Lausanne

22. The International Rescue Committee (IRC)

23. WeWorld-GVC

24. World Vision International

25. Relief International

26. Fondazione AVSI

27. Movement for Peace – MPDL

28. American Friends Service Committee (AFSC)

29. Medico International

30. PSAS - The Palestine Solidarity Association in Sweden

31. Defense for Children International

32. Medical Aid for Palestinians – UK

33. Caritas Internationalis

34. Caritas Jerusalem

35. Near East council churches

36. OXFAM Quebec

37. War Child holland