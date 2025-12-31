The Grayzone

The Grayzone

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
riffat.azad's avatar
riffat.azad
17h

US complicity makes this all happen!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
#FreePalestine's avatar
#FreePalestine
16h

ASTOUNDING, the first time any MSF has been banned from ANY state / country! I truly hate Israel, they're a gross entity that I wish Iran would wipe out, and soon!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture