"Are you compromised by Israel?" - Max Blumenthal eviscerates Secretary Antony "Bloody" Blinken live on MSNBC

Share this postThe Grayzone"Are you compromised by Israel?" - Max Blumenthal eviscerates Secretary Antony "Bloody" Blinken live on MSNBCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript7Share this postThe Grayzone"Are you compromised by Israel?" - Max Blumenthal eviscerates Secretary Antony "Bloody" Blinken live on MSNBCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1"Are you compromised by Israel?" - Max Blumenthal eviscerates Secretary Antony "Bloody" Blinken live on MSNBCThe GrayzoneJan 19, 20257Share this postThe Grayzone"Are you compromised by Israel?" - Max Blumenthal eviscerates Secretary Antony "Bloody" Blinken live on MSNBCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this podcastCommentsRestacksShare this postThe Grayzone"Are you compromised by Israel?" - Max Blumenthal eviscerates Secretary Antony "Bloody" Blinken live on MSNBCCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreThe GrayzoneSubscribeAuthorsThe GrayzoneRecent Posts🔴 The Grayzone live: The jig is upFeb 15 • The GrayzoneJudging Freedom: Trump’s Gaza plan is ethnic cleansing, yet the resistance stands firmFeb 14 • The Grayzone🔴 The Grayzone live: Golden pagers on the riviera Feb 9 • The GrayzoneSenior Ansar Allah official on why Yemen fought for GazaFeb 9 • The GrayzoneDigital Censorship Exposed: How the Center for Countering Digital Hate Silences Pro-Palestinian VoicesFeb 6 • The GrayzoneTrump’s Gaza Relocation Plan: A Dangerous Scheme to Displace Palestinians and Expand Israeli PowerFeb 6 • The GrayzoneMax Blumenthal on Trump’s Media Strategy, Ukraine’s Crackdown, and the Israel-Gaza NexusFeb 6 • The GrayzoneMax Blumenthal on Judging Freedom: What’s next after Gaza ceasefireJan 29 • The Grayzone
Share this post