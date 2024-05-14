The Grayzone

The Grayzone

The Grayzone
Max Blumenthal
Anya's book launch tomorrow in NYC
0:00
-51:37

Anya's book launch tomorrow in NYC

The Grayzone's avatar
The Grayzone
May 14, 2024

Max Blumenthal's "very close colleague," Anya Parampil, was on The Jimmy Dore Show yesterday discussing her new book, Corporate Coup.

You're invited to the book launch party tomorrow evening at the Francis Kite Club in NYC on May 15th at 6pm.

Max Blumenthal and Aaron Maté will join Anya Parampil for a discussion of “Corporate Coup: Venezuela and the End of U.S. Empire” One of them may also be performing stand-up.

The Francis Kite Club is located at 40 Avenue C (aka Loisaida Avenue) at 3rd Street

Roger Waters has described Corporate Coup as “an eye-witness, boots on ground, credible, essential reading for anyone who actually cares about democracy and freedom.” 

Get your copy today! https://www.orbooks.com/catalog/corporate-coup/

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Grayzone · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture