An American 'helper' in the new Syria: Al-Sharaa is not providing freedom

In a wide-ranging and at times contentious discussion, The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal interviews Bilal Abdul Kareem, an activist and journalist from Mount Vernon, New York who moved to Syria and provided coverage of key events throughout the battle for Syria, while emerging as one of the most influential English language promoters of the Islamist forces seeking to topple ex-President Bashar al-Assad.

Abdul Kareem details his interactions with leaders of the armed opposition, his imprisonment under the government of Ahmad Al-Sharaa (aka Mohammed Jolani) when he ruled the Idlib province, and harshly critiques Al-Sharaa's failure to provide freedom or accountability to the Syrian people now that he's president.

Abdul Kareem addresses the deepening conflict between Al-Sharaa's exclusively Sunni government and the Alawite and Druze minorities, and assesses the presence of Israeli occupation forces inside Syria's Golan, explaining why he believes the new government in Damascus has been unwilling or unable to confront the latest round of aggression.