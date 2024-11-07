Ali Abunimah of the Electronic Intifada joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate to explain how Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's staunch support for Israel's gruesome assault on Gaza helped cost them the election, and why they so richly deserved to lose.



