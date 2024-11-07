Ali Abunimah: why 'Holocaust Harris' deserved to lose
Ali Abunimah of the Electronic Intifada joins The Grayzone's Max Blumenthal and Aaron Mate to explain how Kamala Harris and Joe Biden's staunch support for Israel's gruesome assault on Gaza helped cost them the election, and why they so richly deserved to lose.
||| The Grayzone |||
Find more reporting at https://thegrayzone.com
Support our original journalism at Patreon: https://patreon.com/grayzone
Facebook: https://facebook.com/thegrayzone
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thegrayzonenews
Instagram: https://instagram.com/thegrayzonenews
Minds: https://minds.com/thegrayzone
Mastodon: https://mastodon.social/@thegrayzone
#TheGrayzone
...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99ShJjiNYts