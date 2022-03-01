Alfred de Zayas: Washington's rules-based disorder

Max Blumenthal speaks live with Alfred de Zayas, former United Nations Independent Expert on the Promotion of a Democratic and professor at Geneva University school of diplomacy. De Zayas addresses international law in the context of Russia's recognition of Donetsk and Lugansk as independent republics, and its military incursion in Ukraine. He also offers his unvarnished views on NATO, the EU, and the role of the human rights industry in bolstering US power. De Zayas' most recent book is Building a Just World Order.

The video is on Rokfin and YouTube.

